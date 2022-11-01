MetisDAO Price Reaches $28.96 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $28.96 or 0.00141454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $127.24 million and $3.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,478.90 or 1.00017128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.511657 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,832,252.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

