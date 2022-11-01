MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

