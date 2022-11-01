MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Lifted by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 0.8% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 and sold 24,499 shares valued at $876,911. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

