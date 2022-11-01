Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.74 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded up 21% against the dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $107.74 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $41.33 or 0.00202188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.60 or 0.31556618 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012325 BTC.

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 41.55430399 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,375,243.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

