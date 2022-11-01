Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV makes up approximately 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222,525 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

