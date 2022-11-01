Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TSEM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. 2,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $426.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

