Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.90 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SMH stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.17. 36,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,086,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

