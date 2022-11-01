Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $2.67 Million in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of GCP Applied Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 470.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies stock remained flat at $32.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

