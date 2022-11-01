Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $2.93 Million in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MACC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter valued at $10,076,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Mission Advancement by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mission Advancement by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MACC remained flat at $10.01 on Tuesday. 44,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,060. Mission Advancement Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

