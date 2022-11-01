Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 392,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 1.02% of Big Sky Growth Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Growth Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

