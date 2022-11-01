Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.74% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTPA remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,413. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Gores Technology Partners Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

