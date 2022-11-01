Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 501,350 Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 501,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 1.16% of Simon Property Group Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $695,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Stock Performance

SPGS remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 314,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

About Simon Property Group Acquisition

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

