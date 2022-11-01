Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 38.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,625,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 732,636 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 355.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 804,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 628,036 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 204.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 349,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 61,180.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 305,900 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 244.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,111. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

