Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 458,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,398 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 432,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,420,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ GHAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Company Profile
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (GHAC)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.