Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 305 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $65,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

