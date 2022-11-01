Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

