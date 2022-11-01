Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.