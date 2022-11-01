Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $214,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 76.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 10.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
SHOP opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
