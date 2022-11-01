Mirror Protocol Trading Down 3% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

