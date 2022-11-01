Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 281,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,872,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

