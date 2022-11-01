Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

