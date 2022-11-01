Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

