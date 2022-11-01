MKM Partners Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $220.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

