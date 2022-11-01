Monero Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $77.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.47 or 0.00729623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,486.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00268175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00116623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.00558191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00229565 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00245428 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,195,214 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

