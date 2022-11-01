Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.
Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.
Further Reading
