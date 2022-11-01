Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.92 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

