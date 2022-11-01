Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.35. 782,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,614. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.29.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 126.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

