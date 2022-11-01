Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $207.88 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00090482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00069168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006900 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,308,620 coins and its circulating supply is 429,683,923 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

