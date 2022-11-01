Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $124.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.45.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 634.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.