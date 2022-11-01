Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

