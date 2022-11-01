Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lowered by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 398,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

