Morgan Stanley Trims Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Target Price to €51.00

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($55.10) to €51.00 ($52.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Befesa Price Performance

BFSAF stock remained flat at $61.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. Befesa has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

