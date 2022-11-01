Motco Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motco lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,231 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in PayPal were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $233.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

