Motco Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $246.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

