Motco Purchases New Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Motco acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PAVE opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

