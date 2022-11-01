Motco Sells 754 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Motco lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 774,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 700,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.