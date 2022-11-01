Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Compass Point to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.68% from the stock’s current price.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 626,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,007. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.