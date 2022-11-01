M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,240. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

