Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.00.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $314.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $161.98 and a 52-week high of $323.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $14,354,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

