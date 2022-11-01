MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.79%.

MVB Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $302.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MVB Financial news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $432,781.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MVB Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial to $30.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

