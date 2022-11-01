MVL 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.28 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $101.49 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

