NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

NC stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.