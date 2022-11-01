Nano-X Imaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 2,372 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 31.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 3.8 %

Nano-X Imaging stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $767.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.69.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.