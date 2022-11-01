Nano (XNO) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Nano has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $99.93 million and approximately $984,760.00 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,418.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00268190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00117520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00729176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00562176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00232437 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

