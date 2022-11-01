NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.97. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.