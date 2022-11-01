NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
Shares of NH opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.97. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Featured Stories
