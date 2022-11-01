National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion.
Premium Brands Price Performance
PBH opened at C$80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$79.00 and a 52-week high of C$137.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88.
Premium Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
See Also
