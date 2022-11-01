National Bankshares Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$80.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG opened at C$75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$85.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80.

Insider Activity

About iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,925,087.30.

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.