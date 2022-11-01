National Retail Properties (NNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Retail Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $3.14-3.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.14-$3.19 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,598. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.