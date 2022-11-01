National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $44.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Performance

EYE opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.