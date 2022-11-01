National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $44.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
National Vision Stock Performance
EYE opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
