Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $12,000.00

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £120 ($145.00) and last traded at £113.50 ($137.14), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £113.50 ($137.14).

Nationwide Building Society Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 539.04.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.